You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil falls on doubts over extending output cuts, surprise rise in US crude stocks

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 1:09 PM

320492500_0-8.jpg
Oil prices fell on Wednesday on doubts Opec and Russia will agree on extending a crude production cut that the market has already priced in, and after a report of an unexpected rise in US crude oil inventories.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices fell on Wednesday on doubts Opec and Russia will agree on extending a crude production cut that the market has already priced in, and after a report of an unexpected rise in US crude oil inventories.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$57.67 a barrel at 0427 GMT, down 32 cents, or 0.6 per cent below their last settlement.

Traders said WTI was pulled lower by a report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) late on Tuesday that showed US crude inventories rose by 1.8 million barrels in the week ended Nov 24 to 457.3 million barrels.

Official US oil inventory data is due later on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

WTI was also weighed down by the gradual restart on Tuesday of the Keystone pipeline, which supplies Canadian crude to the United States.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at US$63.14 a barrel, down 47 cents, or 0.7 per cent.

Oil prices have received a broad lift this year, with Brent up by 40 per cent since mid-2017, due to an effort by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and a group of other producers, led by Russia, to withhold 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of output.

The deal expires in March 2018, but Opec will meet on Nov 30 and is expected to discuss ways of extending the cut.

"Market whispers suggest Saudi Arabia and Russia are not yet fully coordinated," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at futures brokerage Oanda.

Opec and Russia are expected to extend their supply cuts for the whole of 2018 but with an option to review the deal in June, Opec sources said on Tuesday, after Moscow expressed concerns the market could overheat.

Most analysts say an extension is needed to keep oil markets in balance, and also to keep the economies of oil exporting nations afloat.

"It is in Russia's as well as Opec's best interest to support oil prices given their economies' dependence on oil,"said Shane Chanel, equities and derivatives adviser at ASR Wealth Advisers.

Not all analysts agree. "Given the agreement doesn't expire for another four months, adding an additional nine months on that to the end of 2018 seems unnecessarily eager given the market does seem to be rebalancing," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

A healthy global economy has also been helping oil markets back into balance after years of oversupply.

US bank Morgan Stanley said global economic growth was"likely to gain momentum and breadth in 2018".

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Fresh US probe of Chinese aluminum imports ups ante with Beijing

Noble to sell four vessels for about US$95m to further pare debt

Gold edges up, near six-week high after Fed chair confirmation

Oil prices slip on Opec deal extension jitters

Noble's balance sheet still unreliable: Iceberg

Oil majors betting big on shale technology

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

26500100U.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3

Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore media content gets boost to go global, on digital platforms

Nov 29, 2017
Real Estate

Redas proposing formal joint panel with lead govt agency

Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sing Investments' Lee family buys S$2.4m of shares at S$1.53 apiece

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening