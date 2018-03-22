You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil hits 6-week high on inventory data, Opec compliance, Iran worries

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 7:10 AM

BP_nozzle_220318_13.jpg
Oil hit a six-week high on Wednesday, closing in on a 3-year peak set in late January, on a surprise decline in US inventories, strong compliance on Opec production cuts, and persistent concern related to the Iran nuclear deal.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil hit a six-week high on Wednesday, closing in on a 3-year peak set in late January, on a surprise decline in US inventories, strong compliance on Opec production cuts, and persistent concern related to the Iran nuclear deal.

Brent crude futures rose US$2.05, or 3 per cent, to settle at US$69.47, nearly a 7-week high.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained US$1.63, or 2.6 per cent, to settle at US$65.17, their highest since Feb 2.

Those increases put both benchmarks into technically overbought territory for the first time since January, and boosted the premium of the Brent front-month over WTI to its highest since the start of February WTCLc1-LCOc1.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday morning showed a surprise 2.6 million barrel draw in crude inventories. Analysts had expected a 2.5 million barrel build.

"A few things happened," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, referring to the EIA data.

"Crude imports dropped by half a million barrels per day, that contributed to the draw. We saw refinery runs increase more than expected by around 400,000 barrels per day so that ate up a lot of crude. And exports were up slightly," he said.

Oil also got a boost after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and forecast at least two more hikes for 2018.

"On the back end of the Fed meeting, the dollar is getting under pressure, and that is going to work as a reverse correlation to crude oil prices," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

A falling dollar versus a basket of other currencies makes commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies since they have to spend less to buy the same amount of the commodity.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) said on Wednesday its members and allies achieved record compliance in February to their deal to cut global supplies, lifting the market.

Meanwhile, concerns that the United States could reimpose sanctions on Iran loom.

Energy consultancy FGE said new US sanctions on Iran could result in a 250,000 to 500,000 bpd drop in its exports by year-end, compared with crude exports of roughly 2.0 million to 2.2 million bpd since early 2016, when sanctions were lifted.

"Even though you do see signs that the market is lax on the physical side, do you go aggressively bearish when you have the potential for something happening between the US and Iran?"

Bearish concerns have largely been fueld by surging US crude output.

Wednesday's EIA data, in addition to showing inventory draws, also showed that weekly crude output had hit an all-time high.

"So far, the market is sort of ignoring the increase in production," said Ritterbusch.

"We now have production above 10.4 million bpd and it's going to keep rising; and the market is eventually going to have to reckon with that," he said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Odebrecht scandal claims highest-ranking politician

Alaskan oil field players to take major stake in Alpha Energy through share swop

Lithium price surge expected to fuel rush in merger deals

Opec, allies said to be relooking how they measure impact of supply cuts

Fonterra posts H1 loss on China writedown

Shell bets on petrol stations as electric revolution looms

Editor's Choice

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BT_20180322_ASNOBLE22_3361242.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Richard Elman resigns from Noble's board amid shareholder suit

BT_20180322_LKCOLLECTIVE22_3361284.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Real Estate

More commercial sites hop onto collective sale train

Most Read

1 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
2 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
3 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
4 Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares
5 Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BP_Noble Group_220318_20.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group receives notice of 1st bond default; gathers support for restructuring deal

noble15 (1).jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Ezion, OUE C-Reit, Kori

BP_Mark Zuckerberg_220318_15.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Technology

Zuckerberg admits 'mistakes' over Facebook data scandal and vows fix

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening