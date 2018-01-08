You are here

Oil prices edge up on lower US rig count, but below recent highs

Mon, Jan 08, 2018 - 10:23 AM

Oil prices firmed on Monday on the back of a slight decline in the number of US rigs drilling for new production, with crude holding just below near three-year highs reached last week.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

US. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$61.61 a barrel at 0209 GMT, 17 cents, or 0.3 per cent, above their last settlement, and not far off the US$62.21 May 2015 high reached last week.

Brent crude futures were at US$67.74 a barrel, 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent, above their last close. Brent hit US$68.27 high last week, the highest since May 2015.

Traders said the gains were due to a slight decline in the number of US rigs drilling for new production, which eased by five in the week to January 5, to 742, according to data from oil services firm Baker Hughes.

Despite this, US production C-OUT-T-EIA is expected to break through 10 million barrels per day (bpd) very soon, largely thanks to soaring output from shale drillers. Only top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia produce more.

Rising US production is the main factor countering production cuts led by the Middle East dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and by Russia, which began in January last year and are set to last through 2018.

Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore, said "the Opec vs shale debate will rage" this year, being a key price driving factor.

However, Mr Innes added that Middle East turmoil would remain a key focus for oil markets, which he warned had the potential to"send oil prices rocketing higher".

REUTERS

