You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil retreats after failing to hit US$70 a barrel

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 11:47 PM

[LONDON] Oil prices fell on Thursday as investors booked profits after this week's rally, but losses were limited by the continuing efforts of OPEC and its allies to curb supplies.

Brent crude futures were down 66 US cents at US$68.81 a barrel by 1410 GMT, having retreated from a session peak of US$69.70, close to its highest level since early February. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 69 US cents to US$64.48.

Oil prices have risen nearly 10 per cent in the past two weeks, boosted by a weaker US dollar and tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia that raised concern about Middle East supplies already restricted by an OPEC-led production pact.

Prices recorded their biggest one-day gain since November on Wednesday after an unexpected drop in US crude inventories.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The bulls are back in town and they're all looking for much bigger gains. But I think it is too early and today is really just a reality check," said Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen.

"We have come within half a dollar of key resistance on May crude and that is attracting some profit-taking." The oil derivatives market shows most activity in the past week has centred around options to buy, known as "call options", which give the holder the possiblity to purchase oil at a given price by a certain date.

Call options to buy oil at US$80 a barrel by the end of next month have changed hands more often in the past week than options at any other price level.

The US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that US crude inventories fell by 2.6 million barrels to 428.31 million barrels in the week ending March 16.

ING said the drawdown was partly because of a drop in imports of about 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to an average 7.08 million bpd last week and an 86,000 bpd rise in exports to an average 1.57 million bpd.

But the confident mood in the oil market has been tempered by US crude production, which climbed to a record 10.4 million bpd last week, putting US output ahead of Saudi Arabia and closing in on Russia's 11 million bpd.

US production rises have been countered by the deal to cut output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies. The agreement has run since the start of 2017 and is due to expire at the end of 2018.

"We continue to see fragility in the oil market," said Julius Baer's head of commodity strategy, Norbert Ruecker.

"Profit-taking risks still loom large, strong output growth challenges the market-tightening narrative and the supply deal's overdue transitioning remains blanketed in uncertainty."

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Zimbabwe hopes to transform mining sector with US$4.2b platinum deal

BP squeezed out of Abu Dhabi offshore oil as China, Italy win

Latest assessment raises estimate of gold at CNMC project, but with less confidence

French energy firm Engie to invest S$80m in Singapore innovation centre, create 170 jobs

Odebrecht scandal claims highest-ranking politician

Oil hits 6-week high on inventory data, Opec compliance, Iran worries

Editor's Choice

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BT_20180322_ASNOBLE22_3361242.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Richard Elman resigns from Noble's board amid shareholder suit

BT_20180322_LKCOLLECTIVE22_3361284.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Real Estate

More commercial sites hop onto collective sale train

Most Read

1 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
2 Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares
3 Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m
4 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
5 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble Group_220318_20.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring

BP_LUM_220318_48.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_LUM_220318_48.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's Olivia Lum to retire from ST Engineering board due to business commitments

BP_ASIA_220318_34.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia: Markets mixed, US dollar down as analysts mull faster Fed rate hikes on stronger US economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening