You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil retreats after failing to hit US$70/barrel

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 7:04 AM

BP_nozzle_230318_20.jpg
Oil prices fell on Thursday as investors took profits after this week's rally and as US stock markets fell, but losses were limited by the continuing efforts of Opec and its allies to curb supplies.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell on Thursday as investors took profits after this week's rally and as US stock markets fell, but losses were limited by the continuing efforts of Opec and its allies to curb supplies.

Brent crude futures fell 56 cents to settle at US$68.91 a barrel, a 0.8 per cent loss, having retreated from a session peak of US$69.70, close to its highest level since early February.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 87 cents to settle at US$64.30 a barrel, a 1.3 per cent loss. WTI traded between US$64.23 a barrel and US$65.74 a barrel during the session.

Oil prices have risen in the past two weeks, boosted by a weaker US dollar and tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia that raised concern about Middle East supplies already restricted by an Opec-led production pact.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Prices recorded their biggest one-day gain since November on Wednesday after an unexpected drop in US crude inventories.

A drop in US equities on Thursday also weighed on oil prices as US President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday that could impose tariffs on up to US$60 billion of imports from China.

"Fears of a trade tit-for-tat with China is a component to oil's weakness today insofar as it might impact accelerating demand," said Anthony Headrick, energy market analyst and commodity futures broker at CHS Hedging LLC in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

The oil derivatives market shows most activity in the past week has centered around options to buy, known as "call options," which give the holder the possibility to purchase oil at a given price by a certain date.

Call options to buy oil at US$80 a barrel by the end of next month have changed hands more often in the past week than options at any other price level.

The US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that US crude inventories C-STK-T-EIA fell 2.6 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.6 million barrels.

The decline was driven by lower crude imports and higher refinery runs.

But the confident mood in the oil market has been tempered by US crude production C-OUT-T-EIA , which climbed to a record 10.4 million barrels per day last week, putting US output ahead of Saudi Arabia and closing in on Russia's 11 million bpd.

"We are still viewing rapidly rising production into record high territory as a latent bearish consideration that will only be accentuated by this renewed high pricing environment," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

US production growth has partly been countered by the deal to cut output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies. The agreement has run since the start of 2017 and is due to expire at the end of 2018.

US crude's discount to Brent WTCLc1-LCOc1 widened to as much as US$4.65 a barrel on Thursday, its biggest discount since late January.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Women at Glencore oil trading unit earn 28% less than men

Mirach Energy to resume trading on Friday, following S$5.6m share placement

Mirach Energy to resume trading on Friday, following S$5.6m share placement

French energy firm Engie to invest S$80m in Singapore innovation centre, create 170 jobs

China's oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?

Oil hits 6-week high on inventory data, Opec compliance, Iran worries

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
2 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
3 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Trump_230318_34.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks slide, bonds and yen gain as trade war fears drive rush to safety

BP_steel_230318_31.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

China eyes measures against US imports to balance tariffs on steel, aluminium

Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Friday as fears of global trade war grow; STI down 2%

Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Midas, Raffles Education, Mirach Energy, Genting Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening