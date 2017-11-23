You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rises ahead of Opec meeting, capped by rising US output

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 6:39 AM

oil.jpg
Oil edged up on Tuesday, supported by expectations that Opec and other producing countries next week would extend output cuts, but signs of higher US crude output kept prices under pressure.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil edged up on Tuesday, supported by expectations that Opec and other producing countries next week would extend output cuts, but signs of higher US crude output kept prices under pressure.

"Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a deteriorating macroeconomic picture in Venezuela will remain supportive of oil prices in the run-up to the November Opec meeting," said Abhishek Kumar, senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy's Global Gas Analytics in London.

"However, persistently high oil production in the United States will be the predominant bearish factor limiting gains in oil prices," Mr Kumar noted.

Brent futures rose 35 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to settle at US$62.57 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 41 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to settle at US$56.83 per barrel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry trade group, was due to release its data on US crude inventories at 4.30pm EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday. Official US government inventory data was due on Wednesday morning.

Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast US weekly crude stocks declined 1.5 million barrels in the week ended Nov 17.

Analysts said Brent was expected to fluctuate in a range beetween US$61 and US$63 ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' meeting on Nov 30.

Opec, Russia and other producers are expected to extend a deal to cut output to fight a global supply overhang and support prices. The deal's expiry date is currently March 2018.

"The market is just waiting for confirmation that Opec wants to move on with the extension," said Ole Hansen, senior manager at Saxo Bank.

Doubts about the willingness of some participants including Russia to keep restricting production have weighed on prices.

Russian news agency TASS reported that the country's oil producers had met with the energy ministry to discuss a six-month extension, as opposed to the nine months originally floated by President Vladimir Putin.

In Venezuela, authorities arrested the acting president of its US-based refiner Citgo and five of its top executives on corruption accusations, the chief prosecutor said.

The biggest headache for Opec has been a rise in US drilling activity, led by shale oil producers.

Energy consultancy Westwood Global Energy Group said US output would climb even faster than implied by the rising oil rig count, which has jumped from 316 rigs in mid-2016 to 738 last week, as producers become more productive per well.

"Westwood Global Energy forecasts an 18 per cent increase in active rigs in 2018," the consultancy said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Petrobras eyes up to 22 billion reais valuation in distribution unit IPO

Malaysia, Indonesia say EU palm resolution will affect millions

Japan's first solar auction pushes prices down by nearly a quarter

Chinese oil giant denies Africa bribery scheme after US probe

Iran pushes to retain Asia oil buyers as possible US sanctions loom

Rio Tinto may buy stake in lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening