You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Opec, Russia set for oil cut extension but wary of overheating market

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 4:27 PM

[VIENNA] Opec (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and Russia look set to prolong oil supply cuts until the end of 2018 this week while signalling that they may review the deal when they meet again in June if the market overheats.

With oil prices rallying above US$60 per barrel, Russia has questioned the wisdom of extending existing cuts of 1.8 million barrels per day until the end of next year as such a move could prompt a spike in US production.

Russia needs much lower oil prices to balance its budget than Opec's leader Saudi Arabia, which is preparing a stock market listing for national energy champion Aramco next year and would hence benefit from pricier crude.

Six ministers from Opec and non-Opec oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia will gather in Vienna on Wednesday - one day ahead of a full Opec meeting - to review recommendations by their delegates.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Tuesday, a joint Opec/non-Opec committee recommended extending cuts until the end of 2018 with an option of reviewing the arrangement at the next Opec meeting in June, three sources from the Opec said.

"Opec's nine-month option is really a six-month (or three-month) option as it will be re-evaluated at the next meeting," said Jamie Webster, director at the Boston Consulting Group's Centre for Energy Impact. The existing cuts expire in March.

Benchmark Brent and US crude prices declined on Wednesday for a third consecutive day although Brent remained above US$63.

United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said on Tuesday that cutting output through all of 2018 was still the main, but not only, scenario.

"We have seen very good results towards the market recovery. We still need to continue," he said.

The production cuts have been in place since the start of 2017 and helped halve an excess of global oil stocks although those remain at 140 million barrels above the five-year average, according to Opec.

Russia has signalled it wants to understand better how producers will exit from the cuts as it needs to provide guidance to its private and state energy companies.

Some producers including Rosneft, run by an ally of President Vladimir Putin, Igor Sechin, have questioned the rationale of prolonging the cuts, saying it will lead to a loss of market share to US firms, which are not reducing output.

Opec, which comprises 14 countries, has traditionally been much less worried about exit strategies as its members have been known for reducing compliance and cheating on their quotas towards the expiry of such deals.

"Opec and Russia will both realise they are losing market share and they will be better off going back to a more competitive environment," the head of commodity research at Citi, Ed Morse, told Reuters.

Citi's rival Goldman Sachs said in a note on Tuesday: "We continue to expect a gradual ramp up in Opec and Russian production from April onwards."

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil falls on doubts over extending output cuts, surprise rise in US crude stocks

Fresh US probe of Chinese aluminum imports ups ante with Beijing

Noble to sell four vessels for about US$95m to further pare debt

Gold edges up, near six-week high after Fed chair confirmation

Oil prices slip on Opec deal extension jitters

Noble's balance sheet still unreliable: Iceberg

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

26500100U.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3

Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Salaries in Singapore likely to rise 3.9% next year: Mercer

Nov 29, 2017
Technology

SGInnovate to invest in 20 startups, engage 15,000 participants under new deep tech strategy

06356741.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Transport

Indonesia re-opening Bali airport shut by volcanic ash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening