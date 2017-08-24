You are here

Pavilion Energy secures access rights to Singapore LNG terminal

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 11:32
The agreement with government-owned SLNG follows a Request for Proposals process that SLNG initiated in February this year.
PAVILION Gas, a subsidiary of Pavilion Energy, has secured access rights to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Jurong Island.

In an announcement on Thursday, Pavilion Energy said that the rights to access tank capacity on a segregated basis at the Singapore LNG (SLNG) terminal over the next 24 months will support higher volumes of LNG trading activities, small scale LNG opportunities, LNG breakbulk and vessel cool-down services.

Seah Moon Ming, chief executive of Pavilion Gas and Pavilion Energy, said that the firm is delighted to partner SLNG on LNG storage and reload services at the terminal.

"With increased spot trading volume, this will strengthen Singapore's position as an Asian LNG hub," he said. "We will work closely with SLNG to facilitate multi-user access of the SLNG Terminal for LNG trading activities. Pavilion Gas is well-positioned to expand and grow its LNG trading presence regionally and globally."

