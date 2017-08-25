You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Raízen nears buying Shell's Argentina gas station chain: sources

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 00:14

[SAO PAULO] Brazil's Raízen Energia SA is close to buying parent Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Argentina gas station network for more than US$1 billion, two people familiar with the plan said.

Raízen's non-binding bid topped rival offers by Argentine oil company YPF SA, Chile's Quinenco SA and China National Petroleum Corp's Petrochina Co Ltd, two of the sources said. The four companies participated in a competitive auction process overseen by Credit Suisse Group AG, they said.

Raízen, which controls Brazil's second-largest chain of gasoline stations, has been exploring financing alternatives for the deal with banks or in international bond markets, one source said. Shell and Brazil's Cosan SA Industria & Comércio each own 50 per cent of the 6-year-old joint venture.

In a statement, Shell said it would not comment on potential deals. Raízen also declined to comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Interest in Argentine assets has increased since President Mauricio Macri's business-friendly administration took office in December 2015. The value of announced mergers in Latin America's third-largest economy totals US$10.847 billion so far this year, 15 times the level of the same period in 2015, Thomson Reuters deals intelligence data showed.

Shell, which has 630 Argentine gas stations, put the unit up for sale earlier this year as part of a US$30 billion divestiture program to cut debt following last year's acquisition of BG Group Plc.

In Brazil, Raízen's gas station network uses the Shell brand. According to the sources, Raízen chief executive officer Luis Henrique Guimarães has personally engaged in the acquisition talks.

Common shares of Cosan, partner at Raizen, rose 0.5 per cent on Thursday morning trading in Sao Paulo, to 37.88 reais, extending gains over the last month to 5.3 per cent. Raízen is not listed.

Royal Dutch Shell shares rose 0.3 per cent in London to 2173 pence, bringing gains over the last month to 3.8 per cent.

In 2011, Quinenco, a conglomerate controlled by Chilean Luksic family, bought Shell's fuel distribution business in Chile. Quinenco's Empresa Nacional de Energia Enex SA also uses the Shell brand across the country.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

Gold slips on firmer US dollar ahead of Jackson Hole meeting

China's Baoshan H1 profit hits highest in 5 years

Oil slips as market focus shifts to Jackson Hole

PetroChina rewards investors with full profit payout on oil rise

Pavilion Energy secures access rights to Singapore LNG terminal

Ezion to hold informal meetings with lenders, noteholders

Editor's Choice

BT_20170824_ACRETAIL21_3051958.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

Almost 90% of Asia-Pac retailers betting on click-and-collect: study

ng.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

CFO role has grown, but reality lags behind

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

IRAS collected S$47b in tax revenue in FY2017; up nearly 5% from a year ago

Mccain.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Transport

US Navy suspends sea search efforts for missing USS McCain sailors

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6u2gszd5wpkrdhhi42r.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

Creative Technology swings into the red in Q4 and FY17

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening