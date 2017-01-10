You are here
Russia cuts oil output by 100,000 bpd in early January
But analysts still expect production to grow in 2017 to a record high due to new fields coming on line
Moscow
RUSSIA cut its oil production in early January by around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month after an agreement with OPEC to cap global crude output, two sources from the energy sector told Reuters on Monday.
Russia's oil and gas condensate output averaged
