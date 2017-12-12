You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Saudis are said to plan 80% gasoline price jump in January

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 5:34 PM

[KUWAIT] Saudi Arabia plans to raise domestic gasoline and jet fuel prices in January, part of a program to gradually eliminate energy subsidies as the kingdom seeks to overhaul its economy and balance the budget, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Gasoline prices are set to increase by about 80 per cent, while jet fuel prices will be raised to international levels in one go, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter isn't public. Gasoline and other fuels such as diesel, kerosene and heavy fuel oil, will see incremental price increases over several years, the person said.

Excluding jet fuel, prices won't reach international levels until 2023 at the earliest, and potentially by 2025. Electricity tariffs won't be increased directly, but will rise gradually with other energy prices, the person said. The Finance Ministry, which oversees the subsidy reform program, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new plan represents a slower timeline for the removal of subsidies as the government tries to offset the impact of the measures on a struggling economy. Authorities first reduced subsidies in December 2015 after years of debate as oil prices plummeted. Officials later said they would eliminate them entirely by 2020, part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 plan for the post-oil era.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The world's biggest oil exporter is struggling to cope with low prices and spending cuts aimed to reducing a budget deficit that reached about 15 per cent of gross domestic product in 2015. The economy contracted in the first two quarters this year.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said in an interview in October that prices of some subsidized domestic energy products will rise to international levels later than previously seen. Authorities will not rush to balance the budget by 2019 to avoid hurting growth, he said. Next year's budget will be announced on Dec 19.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development will on Tuesday announce the details of a cash transfer program, known as the Citizen's Account, according to state television. Officials have said that the payments, intended to compensate low- and middle-income Saudis for austerity measures, will begin before the next round of subsidy cuts.

Saudi Arabia will start a stimulus package for businesses "very soon," Fahad al-Sukait, president of local content and private sector development unit in the government, said on Tuesday at an event in Dhahran, eastern Saudi Arabia. The government wants to raise the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises to the gross domestic product to 35 per cent from a current 20 per cent by 2030, he said.

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Energy & Commodities

Ley Choon wins S$19.6m PUB contract

Explosion at major Austrian gas hub, one dead

Indonesia's Pertamina expects to import up to 250,000 bpd of crude oil in 2018

Brent oil jumps above US$65 for first time since 2015 on pipe halt

Canada's British Columbia moves ahead with mega dam project

Exxon to provide details on climate-change impact to its business

Editor's Choice

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

BT_20171212_ASTRAFI12_3216587.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

BT_20171212_SHEQUITIES12_3216562.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Asian equities set for 'bullish' road ahead driven by earnings

Most Read

1 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
2 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
3 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
4 Stocks to watch: CDL, ComfortDelGro, Centurion, Fullerton Health, Datapulse Technology
5 Clearbridge Health prices IPO at S$0.28 a share, trading to start on Dec 18
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_retail_111217_67.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales continue decline with 0.1% slowdown in October

BP_retail_111217_67.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

dt-cairnhill_heights_1.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

Cairnhill Heights in District 9 seeking more than S$80m in collective sale tender

BP_LAND_111217_29.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening