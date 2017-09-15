Saudis said to prep for possible Aramco IPO delay to 2019

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
London
SAUDI Arabia is preparing contingency plans for a possible delay to the initial public offering of its state-owned oil company by a few months into 2019, according to people familiar with the matter.
While the government is still aiming for a Saudi Aramco IPO in the second
