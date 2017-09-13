Shell focuses energy on green fuels, car charging

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
London
ROYAL Dutch Shell wants 20 per cent of income from its retail forecourts to come from vehicles that don't burn diesel or petrol, as the company anticipates an accelerating transition to clean energy over the coming decade.
Shell set up its first hydrogen refuelling station
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal