Siemens Gamesa 'in final talks' on 700-megawatt wind deals

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Sao Paulo
SIEMENS Gamesa Renewable Energy SA is in final negotiations to supply about 700 megawatts of wind turbines for power plants in Brazil, according to people familiar with the talks.
The deals are to supply equipment for projects that Voltalia SA, EDP Renovaveis SA, Enel
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo