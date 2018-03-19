You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Sugar bears come out to play as surplus swells on Asia harvests

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

THERE'S about to be enough sugar piled up in warehouses to make three chocolate cakes for every person in the world, and that's got the market spooked.

Supplies are booming thanks to the outlook for record harvests in India and Thailand, the world's No 2 exporter. The glut has already sent futures in New York to the lowest since September 2015, and hedge funds are gearing up for more losses. The investors are holding the biggest net-short position, or bets on declining prices, in six weeks.

Citigroup expects a global surplus of 11.1 million tonnes this season, Aakash Doshi, a New York-based analyst, said in a March 13 report.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bank raised its outlook about 2.8 per cent from a February projection, citing gains in Asian production. The excess would be big enough to almost satisfy a full year's worth of demand in the US, government data show.

Given the current fundamentals, the price "is not going to improve right back", said Donald Selkin, the New York-based chief market strategist at Newbridge Securities Corp, which has US$2 billion under management. Without a big shift in demand or unexpected weather issues for crops, the oversupply will probably linger, he said.

Raw-sugar futures in New York are down 17 per cent this year to 12.65 US cents a pound. That's the biggest loss among the 22 components of the Bloomberg Commodity Index.

Funds are positioning for more losses. In the week ended March 13, money managers increased net-bearish holdings by 33 per cent to 141,659 futures and options, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. The figure measures the difference between bets on a price decline and wagers on a rise.

Some oversupply stems from government subsidies to farmers in key producing countries, James Cassidy, global head of sugar derivatives for Societe Generale SA in New York, said.

In India, a government price setting programme is sparking overproduction as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, the largest cane-growing states, announced higher prices for the crop, M Manickam, chairman of processor Sakthi Sugars Ltd, said in an interview with BloombergQuint this month.

In the current supply environment, "it's not inconceivable" for prices to drop to 10 US cents, SocGen's Mr Cassidy said. That would be a decline of 21 per cent from Friday's close.

One positive for bulls: Lower production in Brazil is tempering the glut prospects for next year. With soaring ethanol prices amid strong demand, the country's mills are diverting more cane to make the biofuel. The country is the No 1 sugar grower and exporter. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Noble Group braces for first bond default as pressure mounts

Vibrant sector sees GasHub opt for Singapore instead of Australia listing

New power options for Jurong consumers

US now No 2 oil producer in the world; firms focusing on exports to Gulf Coast

Canadian town built on asbestos may find new life in its by-product

StarHub, Sunseap team up to enter open electricity market

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 4 months of growth
2 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
3 Hot stock: Oxley falls 4.5% after announcing share placement
4 En-bloc fever may be cooling
5 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180319_ASGASHUB13_3354846.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vibrant sector sees GasHub opt for Singapore instead of Australia listing

Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub, Sunseap team up to enter open electricity market

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Lee Hsien Loong_190318_3.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Govts in region doing their best to help Myanmar re-establish stability in Rohingya refugee crisis: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening