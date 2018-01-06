Summit Power awards US$150m contract to PSA subsidiary

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
A SUBSIDIARY of Summit Power International, which plans to list on the Singapore Exchange early this year, has awarded a 15-year contract for support vessels at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Bangladesh. The value of the contract given by the subsidiary, Summit LNG
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo