Taiwan premier says will try to prevent another power blackout

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's premier Lin Chuan said on Monday the government will try and ensure that another power blackout is unlikely, but can not guarantee it will not happen again.

Mr Lin made the comments in response to questions from a lawmaker in the legislature. The government has said it was investigating a massive power blackout last week that hit businesses and residential homes, affecting close to seven million homes.

