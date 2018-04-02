You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Tanker docks at ExxonMobil's Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 4:15 PM

[SINGAPORE] A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker has docked at ExxonMobil's Papua New Guinea export plant, which has been shut since late February following a powerful earthquake, indicating that the facility is preparing to resume shipments.

The 172,000-cubic metre capacity LNG tanker Kumul, custom-built for the ExxonMobil operated PNG LNG project, is currently moored at the terminal, Thomson Reuters Eikon shiptracking data showed.

It has a draft of 90 per cent, suggesting it is nearly full, after leaving Indonesia's Bontang on March 26.

This is likely the LNG cargo ExxonMobil purchased last month to keep its PNG plant cold, an industry source said, but that could not be verified. Exxon officials could not be reached on Monday, a public holiday in Papua New Guinea.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

LNG achieves its fluid status by being super-cooled to around minus 160 degrees Celsius (minus 260 degrees Fahrenheit).

A senior ExxonMobil executive said in March that the company was shipping in the cargo to keep the LNG export plant cool so it is ready to start production from the gas when it comes down from its Hides facility.

The company hopes to resume shipments from the export facility - one of its top performing assets in 2017 - by late April, or eight weeks after it shut following a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that killed dozens of people.

Led by Exxon, with a one-third stake, and its Australian partners Oil Search and Santos, PNG LNG is the impoverished nation's biggest revenue earner.

Exxon and France's Total plan to double their gas exports from Papua New Guinea to around 16 million tonnes a year at an estimated cost of US$13 billion.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab

China seeks Goldilocks moment in oil: How futures debuts compare

Gold rises on renewed US-China trade tensions

Japan's Kyushu Electric halts output from recently restarted reactor after steam leak

Australian waste-to-energy firm Anergy sets up global HQ in Singapore

Gas conundrum plagues America's busiest oil play

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS forms financial industry group to set rules for responsible use of AI, data

BP_HDB_020418_45.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1 after 0.2% decline in previous quarter: Flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening