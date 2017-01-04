You are here
Thank tiny bugs and China's hungry pigs for agriculture winners
Biggest winner orange juice soars 34%; soya bean complex rallies as US exports to China surge
New York
INVESTORS who defied surpluses and low prices to make winning bets on agriculture in 2016 have tiny bugs and hungry Chinese pigs to thank for their windfalls.
Orange juice, which soared 34 per cent, was the biggest winner for crop and livestock markets. Futures zoomed as a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg