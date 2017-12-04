You are here
US firms push govt to restart nuclear talks with Riyadh
Under US Act, a peaceful cooperation pact is required for transfer of nuclear materials, technology and equipment
Riyadh
US firms attracted by Saudi Arabia's plans to build nuclear reactors are pushing Washington to restart talks with Riyadh on an agreement to help the kingdom develop atomic energy, three industry sources said.
Saudi Arabia has welcomed the lobbying, they said, though it is
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg