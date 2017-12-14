US fuels the world as shale boom powers record oil exports

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Houston
THE world's largest oil consumer exported more hydrocarbons than ever before in 2017 - and shows no signs of slowing down.
You name it - crude oil, petrol, diesel, propane and even liquefied natural gas (LNG) - all were shipped abroad at a record pace. While the surge comes
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo