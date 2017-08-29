You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US gasoline price jumps, crude falls as Harvey hits refiners

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 06:33

[NEW YORK] Gasoline prices surged to two-year highs on Monday as Tropical Storm Harvey knocked out several refineries and disrupted fuel production, while a back up in crude supplies pushed US crude oil futures down more than 2.5 per cent.

Massive floods caused by the storm forced several refineries to close along the US Gulf Coast. Sources said the Motiva Port Arthur refinery in Texas, the country's largest refinery, was considering shutting down as water poured into the plant. Motiva planned a final decision Tuesday morning, sources said.

"This flooding issue could be a persistent issue with the staff unable to repopulate the facilities," said John Kilduff, partner with energy hedge fund Again Capital in New York.

"Gasoline inventories could decline rapidly if we get an extended shutdown."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Spot prices for US gasoline futures surged 7 per cent to a peak of US$1.7799 per gallon, the highest since late July 2015, before easing to settle at US$1.7123, up more than 3 per cent.

Prompt US gasoline differentials in the Gulf Coast hit a five-year high.

US crude futures fell as the refinery shutdowns could reduce demand for American crude.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled down US$1.30 or 2.7 per cent to 46.57. Brent crude futures were down 52 cents or around one per cent at US$51.89 per barrel.

The WTI discount versus Brent expanded to as much as US$5.64 per barrel, its widest in two years.

Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years, killed at least two people, caused large-scale flooding and forced closure of Houston port and several refineries.

The International Energy Agency in Paris pledged to respond to major oil supply disruptions.

The US National Hurricane Center said Harvey was expected to linger through Tuesday, with floods spreading from Texas eastward to Louisiana.

Texas is home to 5.6 million bpd of refining capacity, and Louisiana has 3.3 million bpd. Estimates say the storm has taken at least 2.4 million bpd of refining capacity offline.

US traders were seeking oil product cargoes from North Asia, several refining and shipping sources told Reuters, with transatlantic fuel exports from Europe expected to surge.

Goldman Sachs analysts said gasoline and distillate product refining margins were likely to rise more after the storm.

"If (US) refineries shut down for more than a week, Asia will need to run at a higher level, because there's no spare capacity in Europe," said Olivier Jakob, managing director of Petromatrix.

In Libya pipeline blockades by militia brigades have slashed the Opec state's output by nearly 400,000 bpd.

The market was also waiting for data on US crude and refined product inventories. The American Petroleum Institute (API) releases its data on Tuesday, and the US government data is due on Wednesday.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

Harvey leaves Houston crippled by floods

Hurricane Harvey throws a wrench into US energy engine

Sinopec rides chemicals to best half-year profit since 2014

ExxonMobil completes acquisition of Jurong Aromatics plant

US oil prices hit 2-year high; Harvey forces refineries to shut down

IEA says no need to release emergency oil supplies due to Harvey

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
2 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
3 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
4 S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky unit to buy Sloane Court Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

BT_20170829_YCISWARAN29TJ89_3059717.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Adapt to tech changes or risk becoming obsolete: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening