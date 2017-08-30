You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US petrol prices jumps 4%, oil mixed as storm hits more refineries

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 06:50

[NEW YORK] US petrol futures jumped 4 per cent while crude prices were mixed on Tuesday after a hurricane shut down more than 19 per cent of the country's refining capacity, curbing fuel production and further bloating crude inventories.

Petrol rose still higher post-settlement, after sources told Reuters that Motiva was shuttering the largest US refinery. That meant at least 3.65 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity was offline, or 19.6 per cent of total US capacity, based on company reports and Reuters estimates. The Gulf is home to nearly half of US refining capacity.

"Because that demand is gone that's where the selling pressure in the market is coming from," said Gene McGillian, manager of market research at Tradition Energy. "We have no idea when (the refineries will) come back on, the market is taking a wait and see approach."

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude edged down 13 cents or 0.3 per cent to US$46.44 a barrel. International Brent crude futures closed up 11 cents or 0.2 per cent to US$52.00 a barrel. The discount for US WTI versus Brent reached US$5.92 a barrel on Tuesday, its widest in more than two years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US petrol futures jumped 4 per cent to settle at 1.7833, the highest in more than two years.

After settlement, sources told Reuters that Motiva Enterprises was shutting down the nation's largest refinery due to flooding. Motiva has already been reducing production at the 603,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery as flood waters continued to inundate the area.

The Motiva shutdown sent after-settlement gasoline prices up to 1.8180.

Prices would be higher if not for record refinery runs in 2017, said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at Clipperdata.

"They're not spiking as much as they would have had we not had the backdrop of plentiful inventories," said Mr Smith, noting petrol supplies sit at a five year high for this time of year.

Sources told Reuters ExxonMobil was shutting its Beaumont, Texas refinery.

Some refineries were preparing for restarts, but heavy rains were expected to last through Wednesday, adding to catastrophic flooding.

The storm has set a rainfall record for tropical cyclones in Texas, the National Weather Service said.

More than 18 per cent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was shut in, the US Department of the Interior's Bureau of Safety Environmental Enforcement said. Still, tropical Storm Harvey, which was downgraded from a hurricane, hit refiners harder.

After settlement, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said its data showed that last week US crude stocks fell, while petrol inventories increased and distillate stocks drew.

Crude markets were also eyeing disruptions in Libya and Colombia. Yet crude remains in ample supply. Jefferies Bank said it was lowering its fourth-quarter Brent oil price estimates to US$55 a barrel from US$60 and its 2018 forecast to US$57 from US$64.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

Saudi Arabia shortlists 25 bidders for major wind plant

Gold extends rally to '17 high as North Korea test adds to angst

Traders rush to ship oil from Louisiana as Harvey looms

China to create world's biggest power company

French use of gas to beat the heat could backfire in winter

Oil prices dip as market grapples with hurricane damage

Editor's Choice

BT_20170830_KYGOOGLE_3061334.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Technology

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

Aug 30, 2017
Technology

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170830_ANGQR30_3061425.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore looks into common QR code for cashless payments

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

BT_20170830_UWELECTION_3061492.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

'Interests of people before party colours'

file6wglaibis6xq7wkp13g.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore ready to help in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening