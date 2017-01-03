You are here
US shale firms to increase E&P spending in 2017
Recovering oil prices prompt banks to extend credit lines for the first time in two years
Bengaluru, India
US SHALE drillers are set to ramp up spending on exploration and production this year as recovering oil prices prompt banks to extend credit lines for the first time in two years.
The credit increase is small but with major oil producers worldwide aiming to hold
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg