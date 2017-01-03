You are here

US shale firms to increase E&P spending in 2017

Recovering oil prices prompt banks to extend credit lines for the first time in two years
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 05:50

US shale drillers are set to ramp up spending on exploration and production this year as recovering oil prices prompt banks to extend credit lines for the first time in two years.
Bengaluru, India

