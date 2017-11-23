You are here
Wild swings in Iraqi oil production give Opec one more headache
Uncertainty makes it more difficult for Opec to judge the global balance of supply and demand next year
Dubai
THE Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) has an Iraq problem: the group's second biggest exporter is lurching between quota busting and production-crimping crisis, clouding the policymaking picture as ministers decide how long they need to extend output curbs.
