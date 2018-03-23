You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Women at Glencore oil trading unit earn 28% less than men

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 9:38 AM

BP_Glencore_230318_36.jpg
Women working in oil trading at Glencore earn 28 per cent less pay on average than men and receive bonuses that were 57 per cent lower.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[GENEVA] Women working in oil trading at Glencore earn 28 per cent less pay on average than men and receive bonuses that were 57 per cent lower.

The income disparity, disclosed by the second-biggest independent oil trader under UK government-mandated pay gap reporting, underscores the lack of women in senior roles at the largest commodities trading houses. The vast majority of the 348 employees at Glencore's London offices work in the firm's oil trading operations, including the traders themselves and their support staff. While women account for about a third of that number, they comprise only 16 per cent of the top quartile for pay, the figures show.

A study of the executive committee members of the top 40 commodity trading houses this week by Bloomberg News revealed that women account for just 4.2 per cent of the senior executive roles, a level well below US financial institutions and UK bluechip companies.

The higher level of males seeking careers in commodities trading "has led to a greater number of men than women in senior and other positions that attract a higher level of pay," Glencore said in a report accompanying its UK disclosure.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Baar, Switzerland-based commodities trading and mining firm said it is "committed to supporting women going on and returning from maternity leave" and "taking an equal approach to family-friendly practices, including flexible working". Glencore's oil trading business is centred in London while its metals and coal trading operations are based in Switzerland. While 40 per cent of its trading employees are women, none of its executive committee members, who lead the firm's day to day operations, are female.

Glencore's 57 per cent gender gap in oil trading bonus, compares with a 62 per cent gap at the trading unit of Royal Dutch Shell. That compares with a 28 per cent gap for the rest of Shell's British operations.

Overall bonus pay for women working at BP was 64 per cent less than men. The company does not break out separate data for the trading unit.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Mirach Energy to resume trading on Friday, following S$5.6m share placement

Mirach Energy to resume trading on Friday, following S$5.6m share placement

Oil retreats after failing to hit US$70/barrel

French energy firm Engie to invest S$80m in Singapore innovation centre, create 170 jobs

China's oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?

Oil hits 6-week high on inventory data, Opec compliance, Iran worries

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
2 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
3 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Trump_230318_34.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks slide, bonds and yen gain as trade war fears drive rush to safety

BP_steel_230318_31.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

China eyes measures against US imports to balance tariffs on steel, aluminium

Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Friday as fears of global trade war grow; STI down 2%

Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Midas, Raffles Education, Mirach Energy, Genting Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening