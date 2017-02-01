You are here
Allianz's US$2t job: Meet the woman in charge of Pimco
Jackie Hunt has little background in money management, but on her watch the fund manager reported its first net inflows since 2013
WALK down a side alley in Munich, beneath apartments with net curtains in the windows, past figures of female superheroes on a cafe storefront, and you come to the unprepossessing headquarters of a US$2 trillion asset manager. On the fifth floor, an elegantly dressed woman leans forward to field
