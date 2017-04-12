You are here

Home > Executive Money
COMMENTARY

There's plenty to underpin a brighter future for emerging market equities

Higher productivity growth, structural reforms, growing middle class and spreading urbanisation in those economies are cause for cheer
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170412_ING12_2835781.jpg
A bottling plant in Kenya. Ernst and Young estimates that globally, three billion people will enter the middle class by 2030, mostly in emerging markets, causing this huge population segment to dominate consumption.
PHOTO: REUTERS

INVESTORS who have been dismayed by the underperformance of emerging market (EM) equities relative to developed markets over recent years should consider whether EM equities' recent rebound in relative terms is structurally sound or just a case of temporary mean reversion.

In this column

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening