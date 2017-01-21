You are here
VIEWS ON ASIA
2017 may turn out better than expected: Deloitte report
The consultancy cites a stabilising world economy, a global pick-up in trade and a consumer boom in Asia
Singapore
THE year 2017 may be better than expected, despite gloomy forecasts elsewhere due in part to protectionist rhetoric from the US, according to Deloitte.
In its first edition of the Voice of Asia series of reports that was released on Friday, Deloitte points out that a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg