You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 10:42
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

COORDINATING Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan on Thursday appointed 14 persons to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) board with effect from Sept 1, 2017:

Chan Heng Loon Alan remains as LTA chairman, while Richard Lim Cherng Yih, chairman of ST Logistics, stays on as deputy chairman.

The six newly appointed board members include:

  • Mohd Sa'at Bin Abdul Rahman, editor of Berita Harian, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH);
  • Chan Su-Min Fiona, head, Media Strategy and Analytics, SPH;
  • Cheong Chee Hoo, chief executive officer, DSO National Laboratories;
  • Tan Thiam Soon, president, Singapore Institute of Technology;
  • Tong Chun Fai Edwin Charles, partner, Allen & Gledhill ; and
  • Melvin Yong Yik Chye, executive secretary, National Transport Workers' Union

They replace six other members who will be stepping down from the LTA board.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
4 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
5 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth

Yangzijiang 14610988.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Sembcorp, Cosco, Sincap

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening