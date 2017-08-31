Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

COORDINATING Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan on Thursday appointed 14 persons to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) board with effect from Sept 1, 2017:

Chan Heng Loon Alan remains as LTA chairman, while Richard Lim Cherng Yih, chairman of ST Logistics, stays on as deputy chairman.

The six newly appointed board members include:

Mohd Sa'at Bin Abdul Rahman, editor of Berita Harian, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH);

Chan Su-Min Fiona, head, Media Strategy and Analytics, SPH;

Cheong Chee Hoo, chief executive officer, DSO National Laboratories;

Tan Thiam Soon, president, Singapore Institute of Technology;

Tong Chun Fai Edwin Charles, partner, Allen & Gledhill ; and

Melvin Yong Yik Chye, executive secretary, National Transport Workers' Union

They replace six other members who will be stepping down from the LTA board.