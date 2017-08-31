Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
COORDINATING Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan on Thursday appointed 14 persons to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) board with effect from Sept 1, 2017:
Chan Heng Loon Alan remains as LTA chairman, while Richard Lim Cherng Yih, chairman of ST Logistics, stays on as deputy chairman.
The six newly appointed board members include:
They replace six other members who will be stepping down from the LTA board.
