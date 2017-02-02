You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Amnesty International: Extrajudicial killings in Duterte's drug war may be crimes against humanity

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170202_KVPHIL2_2721273.jpg
Mr Wilnor Papa and Sister Maria Cordero, of Amnesty International Philippines, showing copies of their report following an in-depth investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war.
PHOTO: AFP

Manila

THE Philippine police may have committed crimes against humanity by killing thousands of alleged drug offenders or paying others to murder as part of President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.

An Amnesty report, which followed an in-depth

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
4 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
5 NTU, NUS rise in FT's ranking of global MBA programmes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening