You are here

Home > Government & Economy

As Bali losses hit US$1b, Jokowi seeks to calm tourists

Fri, Dec 22, 2017 - 8:03 PM

[JAKARTA] As losses from an erupting volcano in Bali nears US$1 billion, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his deputy will visit the island to show the world that it's a safe destination for Christmas and new year holidaymakers.

Mr Widodo, also known as Jokowi, visits Bali on Friday and will chair a meeting of his Cabinet, the president's office said in a statement. Vice President Muhammad Jusuf Kalla will celebrate the new year in the island, named the world's top travel destination by TripAdvisor Inc this year. Indonesia's Tourism Ministry says tourists are safe outside an exclusion zone comprising a radius of about 10 kilometers around eastern Bali's Mount Agung, which has been spewing ash and smoke since Nov 21.

Jokowi's administration is desperate to lure tourists back to Bali, also known as the island of gods, as tourism accounts for about 70 per cent of the province's income. Losses mounted to 11 trillion rupiah (S$1.09 billion) since a volcanic alert was first issued on Sept 21, according to the nation's disaster mitigation agency. Chinese visitors, the largest bloc of tourists to Indonesia, are skipping Bali following a travel warning by Beijing, The Jakarta Post reported, citing Indonesia's Tourism Minister Arief Yahya.

"We want to show that Bali is safe," Jokowi said in a statement, explaining the rationale for holding the cabinet meeting in the island city. The president will discuss with his cabinet the impact of the volcano on Bali's economy among other issues, according to the statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hotel room occupancy in Bali is down to 20 per cent, the Post reported, citing the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association. Almost a million people had been expected to visit Bali in December and January combined, according to Anak Agung Gede Yuniartha Putra, the chief of Bali's tourism office. Now, expectations are for not less than half that projection.

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Trump travel ban dealt blow by San Francisco appeals court

Record crowds celebrate Japan emperor's 84th birthday

Driver charged with attempted murder over Melbourne vehicle attack

China's trade with North Korea edges up in November

US tax cuts to cost US$1t after growth, official study finds

UN slaps new sanctions on North Korea

Editor's Choice

BT_20171223_JEHUTTON19_3234089.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Cautious politics in Indonesia as government tackles challenges

BT_20171223_PAWNCVR_3232330.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Brunch

Out with the old

Dec 23, 2017
Real Estate

CDL Hospitality Trusts to sell 2 Brisbane properties for A$77m

Most Read

1 Bitcoin plunges below US$13,000, heads for worst week since 2013
2 Moody's reviewing Lippo Malls Retail Trust rating for possible downgrade to junk
3 Life insurers ride on bullish markets to sustain reserve ratios
4 Stocks to watch: Noble, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Keppel, Ho Bee Land
5 Asia's most overworked country, South Korea, pushes for right to rest
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmkeppelcrop23.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M to pay US$422m in fines after reaching global resolution on corruption probe

BT_20171223_PAWNCVR_3232330.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Brunch

Out with the old

FILES-YEAR2017-FOREX-CURRENCY-BITCOIN-WIRELESS-052541.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin plunges as 'reality check' hits investors after stratospheric rise

Dec 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

A bubble tea brewed from blockchain euphoria

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening