You are here

Home > Government & Economy

As Nicaragua joins Paris Accord, Trump left alone with Syria

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 10:52 AM

[NEW YORK] Nicaragua will reportedly join the Paris climate accord, leaving the US and Syria as the only two nations left refusing to support the landmark deal to fight global warming.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega told state media that his government planned to sign the agreement "soon", according to a report from the Managua-based television station 100% Noticias.

A call seeking comment to the Nicaraguan embassy in Washington wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

Mr Ortega had initially refused to join the 2015 accord brokered in the French capital, saying the deal didn't require enough sacrifice from wealthy nations.

President Donald Trump said in June that he would pull the US from the accord because it imposed too many restrictions on US companies.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

New Zealand election too close to call

Malaysia arrests seven suspected of involvement with Abu Sayyaf militant group

China hits back at US over trade, says unilateralism is "unprecedented challenge"

Landmark EU, Canada trade deal enters into force

Opening of reconstructed OCBC building in Xiamen a symbol of enduring ties between S'pore and China: Heng Swee Keat

Changi Airport sees 7% rise in passenger movements in August

Editor's Choice

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

Jurong Port Tank Terminals.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Most Read

1 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
2 Taking stock three years after oil rout
3 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
4 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
5 Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SINGAPORE Exchange.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX to 'invest strategically' to boost fixed income business

Changi Airport.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport sees 7% rise in passenger movements in August

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

AIA Group buys Australian insurer for S$4.1b

Asia Square Tower 2 _building.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Companies & Markets

CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening