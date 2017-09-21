As Nicaragua joins Paris Accord, Trump left alone with Syria

[NEW YORK] Nicaragua will reportedly join the Paris climate accord, leaving the US and Syria as the only two nations left refusing to support the landmark deal to fight global warming.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega told state media that his government planned to sign the agreement "soon", according to a report from the Managua-based television station 100% Noticias.

A call seeking comment to the Nicaraguan embassy in Washington wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

Mr Ortega had initially refused to join the 2015 accord brokered in the French capital, saying the deal didn't require enough sacrifice from wealthy nations.

President Donald Trump said in June that he would pull the US from the accord because it imposed too many restrictions on US companies.

