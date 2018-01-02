You are here

Home > Government & Economy

At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot: report

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 8:23 AM

nz_brazil_02012018.jpg
At least nine people were killed and 14 others wounded Monday in a prison riot in the central Brazilian state of Goias that ended in a blaze - and the escape of more than 100 inmates, local media reported.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SAO PAULO] At least nine people were killed and 14 others wounded Monday in a prison riot in the central Brazilian state of Goias that ended in a blaze - and the escape of more than 100 inmates, local media reported.

Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.

Firefighters were able to put the blaze out while military police told G1 they had so far recaptured 29 of the 106 inmates who escaped, and quelled the riot.

In the northern state of Amazonas, 10 inmates also escaped from a prison on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Brazil has the third largest prison population in the world with 726,712 inmates as of June 2016, according to the latest available official data.

The figure is almost twice the stated prison capacity for 2016 of 368,049, and turf wars between rival drug gangs are common.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

HDB resale flat prices drop 1.5% in 2017 after 0.2% dip in Q4: Flash data

Here's one city turning India's mountain of trash into cash

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

Record-shattering US cold reaches Florida

N Korea's Kim 'open to dialogue' with S Korea, will only use nukes if threatened

Iranian protesters attack police stations, raise stakes in unrest

Editor's Choice

2017-10-20T093231Z_1974347008_RC120B609360_RTRMADP_3_EMERGING-SWF-INVESTMENT.JPG
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Stocks

Consumer stocks favoured as Goldilocks works her charms

BT_20180102_HUEY_3243640.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Real Estate

Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017

BT_20180102_YEO_3243754.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income's digital investment gathers steam

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
3 Creative Technology unit files patent complaints against Nintendo, Asus and 6 other companies
4 Gold soars toward largest annual gain since 2010 on US dollar boost
5 Is it immoral to buy stocks?
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

Jan 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Real Estate

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates

Jan 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening