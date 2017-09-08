You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia gun and explosives amnesty nets large cache

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 13:11

[SYDNEY] A battery of explosives, gunpowder and detonators have been handed to police under an amnesty in Australia, along with 26,000 firearms as authorities work to remove illicit weapons from the streets.

An amnesty was introduced by New South Wales state in March, allowing people to turn over any commercial explosives with no questions asked to stop them falling into the hands of criminals and homegrown jihadis.

With one week left, counter-terrorism police said the response had been encouraging.

"More than five months into the amnesty and there has been a wide variety of explosives surrendered, but we're sure there's more out there," said Mick Willing, head of the NSW counter terrorism and special tactics command.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among the cache is more than 146kg of explosives, over 20kg of gunpowder and thousands of detonators and safety fuses.

A separate national firearms amnesty - the first in 20 years - has also proved a success, with 25,999 guns surrendered since it got underway in June.

"This is a great result, and shows Australians are serious about protecting themselves, their families, and their communities," said Justice Minister Michael Keenan.

"As we know, just one firearm in the wrong hands can be deadly."

Among the more unusual items handed in was a circa 1856 Beaumont Adams revolver, a World War I-era Lee Enfield rifle and two WWII US M1 carbines.

The gun amnesty runs for another three weeks.

The government believes there are as many as 260,000 illicit weapons on the streets, and with the threat of extremist attacks and a spate of recent gangland shootings, it wants to minimise the danger.

Australian officials have grown increasingly concerned over the threat of extremist attacks and have prevented 13 on home soil since September 2014.

But several have taken place in recent years, including a Sydney cafe siege in 2014 which saw two hostages killed.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

New wave of leaders stepping up after the jailing of Hong Kong democracy activists

Yingluck's escape convoy seen heading towards Cambodia: Thai junta

Taiwan's new premier vows to "build country", scrap investment hurdles

Temasek-backed startup Adyen targets Asian payments expansion

US is said to target North Korea violators, with ZTE's help

Wesco Engineering's ex-director sentenced to 2 weeks' jail, fine for assisting tax evasion

Editor's Choice

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Grandstands_1.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

F1 ticket sales rev up in final lap of current contract

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Most Read

1 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
2 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
3 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
4 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

WJ__9181.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Sep 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

High Court orders Sakae's Gryphon Capital Management to be wound up

Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Incubator for designers and other initiatives planned to rejuvenate Singapore retail scene

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening