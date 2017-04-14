You are here
Bank Negara to liberalise regulated short-selling of bonds
Aim: To provide flexible hedging of interest-rate exposure and generate liquidity in secondary govt bond market
Kuala Lumpur
THE Malaysian central bank will liberalise the regulated short-selling framework from May 2, to widen residents' participation in short-selling activities.
The move is aimed at providing more flexible hedging of interest-rate exposure and to generate more liquidity in
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg