You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Beijing's hopes of globalising currency hit snag: report

Hit by depreciation and government capital controls, it has slipped to 6th most used currency
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 05:50

Shanghai

CHINA'S yuan slipped a notch to become the sixth most used global currency over the course of last year, hit by depreciation and government capital controls, a report said on Thursday.

Analysts said that the drop was a setback for Beijing's ambitious plans to dramatically

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
4 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
5 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening