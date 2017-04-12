You are here
BOJ chief hints at need for monetary 'exit strategy'
Japan central bank could adopt an approach akin to that of ECB
Tokyo
BANK of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda dropped the first hints on Tuesday about how the BOJ might go about "exiting" its ultra-easy monetary policy which has seen the central bank's balance sheet increase hugely in size in recent years as it fought to rekindle inflation.
Mr
