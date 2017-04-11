You are here
BOJ upbeat over Japan's regional economies
But some firms warn that uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's trade policies could affect their capital expenditure plans
Tokyo
THE Bank of Japan has offered its most optimistic view on regional Japanese economies in nearly a decade, even as some firms warned that uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's trade policies could affect their capital expenditure plans.
BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda
