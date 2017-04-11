You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BOJ upbeat over Japan's regional economies

But some firms warn that uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's trade policies could affect their capital expenditure plans
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170411_NSBOJ_2833626.jpg
BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated the central bank's resolve to maintain its massive monetary stimulus.

Tokyo

THE Bank of Japan has offered its most optimistic view on regional Japanese economies in nearly a decade, even as some firms warned that uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's trade policies could affect their capital expenditure plans.

BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AG Chambers file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening