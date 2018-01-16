BOJ's Kuroda gives positive outlook on economy, prices

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Tokyo
BANK of Japan (BOJ) governor Haruhiko Kuroda offered a positive view on the economy and inflation on Monday, sending the yen to a four-month high against the US dollar on simmering speculation that it may exit its ultra-loose monetary policy earlier than expected.
Financial
