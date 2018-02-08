You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BOJ's Suzuki advocates continued easing despite rising cost

Thu, Feb 08, 2018 - 11:25 AM

BP_Hitoshi Suzuki_080218_82.jpg
Bank of Japan board member Hitoshi Suzuki said the central bank must maintain its massive stimulus programme to hit its elusive price target, even though the damage that prolonged easing inflicts on financial institutions warrants close attention.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WAKAYAMA, Japan] Bank of Japan board member Hitoshi Suzuki said the central bank must maintain its massive stimulus programme to hit its elusive price target, even though the damage that prolonged easing inflicts on financial institutions warrants close attention.

Mr Suzuki also noted a risk that the recent share-market plunge could cloud Japan's recovery prospects.

"We must closely watch how moves by US and European central banks toward policy normalisation affect US long-term interest rates and emerging market flows," Mr Suzuki said in a speech to business leaders in Wakayama, western Japan, on Thursday.

"It's important to patiently maintain powerful monetary easing" as inflation remains distant from the BOJ's 2 per cent target, said the former commercial banker who joined the board in July.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The remarks by Mr Suzuki, who in November signalled the chance of raising rates if the recovery continued, suggest the recent market tumble could further delay any attempts by the BOJ to edge toward an exit from crisis-mode stimulus.

Mr Suzuki repeated his warning over the rising cost of massive stimulus, saying that prolonged easing could hurt financial institutions' profits and discourage them from increasing lending.

"We must carefully watch how the cumulative impact of continued monetary easing... could affect Japan's financial system," he said.

While the economy is set to continue expanding and help inflation increase toward 2 per cent, it may take time for companies to pass on rising labour and raw material costs to households, Mr Suzuki said.

After three years of heavy money-printing failed to fire up inflation, the BOJ revamped its policy framework in 2016 to one targeting interest rates, rather than the pace of asset buying.

The policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC), which caps short-term rates at minus 0.1 per cent and 10-year bond yields around zero per cent, has drawn complaints from financial institutions for narrowing their already meagre margins.

While Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly rebuffed the chance of a near-term withdrawal of stimulus, some BOJ board members have openly warned of rising costs from the ultra-easy policy.

In a media interview in November, Mr Suzuki said there was room to debate a fine-tuning of YCC, signaling the chance the BOJ may raise rates before inflation hits its target.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180208_SWATR8_3300980.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Transport

ATR signs 2 aircraft deals with S-E Asian firms

BT_20180208_NREMBRAER8_3300995.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Transport

Embraer, Boeing still locked in tie-up talks

BP_SGX_080218_5.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX retail trades spike as investors pick up bargains

Most Read

1 Get ready for most cryptocurrencies to hit zero, Goldman says
2 Bitcoin may evolve into what everyone fears, mathematicians say
3 DBS will pay annual dividend of S$1.20 per share from FY18
4 Analysts welcome market correction; fundamentals, bull run still intact
5 Goldman is warning of more pain ahead. Don't listen
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_HDB_080218_73.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices dip 0.5% in January, volume slumps by 31.4%: SRX

BT_20171124_LSDBS_3191979.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_v_080218_33.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS will pay annual dividend of S$1.20 per share from FY18

BP_Singtel_080218_36.jpg
Feb 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Singtel results in line with expectations; RHB upgrades stock to 'buy'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening