You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Boy unearths legendary Danish king's trove in Germany

Tue, Apr 17, 2018 - 6:54 AM

BP_treasure_170418_38.jpg
Rene Schoen (left) and his student Luca Malaschnitschenko were looking for treasure using metal detectors in January on the northern island of Ruegen when they chanced upon what they initially thought was a worthless piece of aluminium.
PHOTO: AFP

[BERLIN] A 13-year-old boy and an amateur archaeologist have unearthed a "significant" treasure trove in Germany which may have belonged to the legendary Danish king Harald Bluetooth who brought Christianity to Denmark.

Rene Schoen and his student Luca Malaschnitschenko were looking for treasure using metal detectors in January on the northern island of Ruegen when they chanced upon what they initially thought was a worthless piece of aluminium.

But upon closer inspection, they realised that it was a shimmering piece of silver, German media reported.

A dig covering 400 square metres that was finally started at the weekend by the regional archaeology service has uncovered a trove believed to be linked to the Danish king, a member of the Jelling dynasty, who reigned from around 958 to 986.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Braided necklaces, pearls, brooches, a Thor's hammer, rings and up to 600 chipped coins were found, including more than 100 that date to Bluetooth's era.

"This trove is the biggest single discovery of Bluetooth coins in the southern Baltic sea region and is therefore of great significance," lead archaeologist Michael Schirren told national news agency DPA.

The oldest coin found in the trove is a Damascus dirham dating to 714 while the most recent is a penny dating to 983.

The find suggests that the treasure may have been buried in the late 980s - also the period when Bluetooth was known to have fled to Pomerania, where he died in 987.

He was forced to flee after a rebellion led by his son Sven Gabelbart.

"We have here the rare case of a discovery that appears to corroborate historical sources," said archaeologist Detlef Jantzen.

'CHAOTIC' END TO HARALD'S REIGN

Bluetooth is credited with unifying Denmark. The Viking-born king also turned his back on old Norse religion and introduced Christianity to the Nordic country.

Bluetooth's lasting legacy is found today in smartphones and laptops - the wireless Bluetooth technology is named after him, and the symbol is composed of the two runes spelling out his initials R. B.

Brian Patrick McGuire, professor emeritus at Roskilde University in Denmark, said it was the Thor's hammer that made this find particularly interesting.

"There's no proof that these things belonged to Harald Bluetooth. But what we can say is they show the tremendous wealth of the Jelling dynasty," he told AFP.

The end of Harald's reign was "very chaotic," Prof McGuire said.

"Things were so unstable that very wealthy men or women from his court felt obliged to bury their coins and jewellery. Usually, treasures are left behind by people who hope to retrieve them when things get better, as an act of faith in better times," the expert said.

Whatever the market value of the treasure turns out to be, the fine has provided an invaluable source of information for researchers who had very little written material covering this troubled period, Prof McGuire added.

AFP

Government & Economy

Temasek interested in buying into HNA's Hong Kong airlines: source

New Singapore jobs portal to better match jobseekers and employers

Indonesia expected to drop 264t rupiah worth of infrastructure projects

Trump hosts Abe with North Korea, trade on the agenda

China posts better-than-expected 6.8% growth in Q1

STB launches one-stop tourism resource platform for businesses

Editor's Choice

BT_20180417_VIEMPLOYER_3398035.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups

BT_20180417_ABCIRCLES16_3397790.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life hopes to bring partners aboard its digital platform

BT_20180417_YOFABER17_3397841.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Real Estate

Faber Garden on the market for S$1.18b

Most Read

1 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
2 80% of EC units at Rivercove Residences sold
3 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
4 Faber Garden at Upper Thomson to be up for collective sale with S$1.18b reserve price
5 URA seeks views on 90-day rental cap, 80% approval for strata-titled homes for Airbnb-style rentals
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports 15244777 (BLOOMBERG).jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists expect slower export growth for the rest of 2018 as March NODX shrinks 2.7%

Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

New Singapore jobs portal to better match jobseekers and employers

Apr 17, 2018
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,505.12, up 0.2%

Apr 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Ezion up 14% on trading resumption

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening