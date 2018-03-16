You are here
Britain enters final Brexit talks with listless economy, high debt
But Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, does his best to put a positive spin on UK economy
London
THE UK is heading into the final stretch of the Brexit negotiations bogged down with the twin problems of a sluggish economy and high debt.
In his spring economic statement earlier this week, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond did his best to put a positive spin on
