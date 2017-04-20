You are here

Home > Government & Economy
COMMENTARY

Britain's corporate bosses will soon know what Brexit really means

A clearer strategy from the Conservatives, backed by voters, may bring back confidence in spending
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170420_MAY_2847588.jpg
A still image taken from footage broadcast by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit on Wednesday showing Mrs May speaking in the House of Commons in April. The strong performance of the British economy since June has dispelled fears of a big near-term shock to corporate profits or financial stability. Firms are clearly hiring.
PHOTO: AFP

London

APPLE INC'S CEO, Tim Cook, has said that he's "very optimistic" about Britain's future outside the European Union.

Not everyone feels the same. Airlines, carmakers and banks are all warning of business disruption and trying to plan for the worst. But a general election in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening