You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Broad support, but awareness lacking, for industry transformation maps: SBF chief

Thu, Jan 11, 2018 - 11:45 AM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

BP_CBD_050118_7.jpg
More still needs to be done to raise awareness among companies about Industry Transformation Maps (ITMs), the government's road maps for transforming each sector, said Singapore Business Federation (SBF) chief executive Ho Meng Kit.
PHOTO: ST FILE

MORE needs to be done to raise awareness among companies about the Singapore government's industry-specific transformation road maps, said Singapore Business Federation (SBF) chief executive Ho Meng Kit.

While there has been broad support from businesses for the Industry Transformation Map (ITM) programme, Mr Ho said that companies - especially the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - still do not know enough about it.

He was clarifying earlier comments in The Business Times and The Straits Times, which quoted him as saying that ITMs are disconnected from the needs of companies.

"My intention was to share some feedback I had received from some companies. These represented the perception of these companies on the ITMs," said Mr Ho at an SBF press conference on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ITMs were launched as part of a S$4.5 billion industry transformation package in Budget 2016. They are industry-specific roadmaps which aim to take an integrated approach where trade associations and chambers (TACs), firms, and the government work together to help each sector prepare for the future.

So far, 15 ITMs have been launched and the remaining eight will be launched by March this year, making it a total of 23 ITMs that will cover 80 per cent of the economy.

A survey released on Thursday by the SBF showed that 52 per cent of the roughly 1,000 companies polled said they still do not know enough about the ITMs.

This shows more has to be done to raise awareness, Mr Ho said.

"SBF has been closely partnering our government agencies and member companies in the implementation of the ITMs," he added.

"This is because we fully recognise the importance of the ITMs in helping our businesses grow and transform, especially our SMEs."

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Europe, Iran to back nuclear deal as Trump decision looms

German economic growth accelerates less than forecast in 2017

China is winning its war on air pollution, at least in Beijing

China denies report it could halt US bond purchases

Business sentiment improving, but not all companies on board with economic transformation: SBF survey

Editor's Choice

Jan 11, 2018
Government & Economy

World Bank revises 2018 growth upwards, but warns upswing will be fragile

Jan 11, 2018
Technology

Singapore to launch S-E Asia's first legaltech accelerator

BT_20180111_NROUE11_3258218.jpg
Jan 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare to place out shares to Itochu for S$78.8m

Most Read

1 Cryptocurrency player Ripple keen to set off blockchain waves in Singapore
2 Jack Ma's debt giant grinds to halt as China curbs micro-loans
3 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
4 Troubled Noble Group says goodbye to global oil trading
5 Richest Asian banker plans family office but spurns crypto
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BCA construction
Jan 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Public works, en bloc projects to fuel S$26b-S$31b of construction demand in 2018: BCA

BCA construction
Jan 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX may tweak requirements for quarterly reporting in H2 2018

Business sentiment
Jan 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Business sentiment improving, but not all companies on board with economic transformation: SBF survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening