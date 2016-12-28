You are here

Home > Government & Economy
OUTLOOK 2017

Cash ban turns India's promising start in 2016 into damp squib and adds to next year's woes

Demonetisation decision has sucked momentum from the movement to roll out GST from April 1
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161228_KVINDIA28_2663949.jpg
India formally adopted an inflation-targeting framework in August, committing its central bank to tackling the politically-sensitive issue. For the first time, it also put interest rate decisions in the hands of a policy committee with external members.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Mumbai

INDIA started 2016 as the world's fastest-growing major economy, but at its end the nation faces a significant slowdown and the delay of what's been hailed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greatest reform - the creation of an integrated marketplace.

Much of the pain is self

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening