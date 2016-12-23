You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China auditor says 3,000 punished for 2015 budget irregularities

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 12:11

china.jpg
More than 3,000 people have been punished and 160 billion yuan (S$33.3 billion) in problematic funds "rectified" during an audit of last year's budget, China's top auditor said on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] More than 3,000 people have been punished and 160 billion yuan (S$33.3 billion) in problematic funds "rectified" during an audit of last year's budget, China's top auditor said on Friday.

In a report sent to the country's largely rubber-stamp parliament, the National Audit office said most of the problems identified had already been fixed.

It did not give details of the 3,229 people who had been punished, but said in a separate statement some cases had been referred to the legal authorities, meaning they could be jailed rather than receive administrative punishments.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
4 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
5 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening