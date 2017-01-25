You are here

China foreign minister says wants to manage disputes with US

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 09:11

[BEIJING] China wants dialogue with the new US administration to manage disputes and promote bilateral relations, but only on the basis of respecting each other's core interests, like the "one China" principle, China's foreign minister said.

US President Donald Trump, who was inaugurated on Friday, upset Beijing before taking office by casting doubt on the "one China" principle, under which Washington acknowledges Beijing's position of sovereignty over self-ruled Taiwan.

China views Taiwan as a wayward province, to be brought under its control by force if necessary. However, proudly democratic Taiwan has shown no interest in being ruled by Beijing.

Speaking at a reception for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the future direction of Sino-US ties had "attracted attention".

"We are willing, on the basis of strictly abiding by the'one China' principle and respect of each other's core interests, to have dialogue with the new US government," Mr Wang said, in comments posted on the ministry's website late Tuesday.

China is willing to "increase mutual trust, focus cooperation, manage and control disputes and promote the healthy development of China-US relations, to bring even greater benefits to both peoples", he added.

