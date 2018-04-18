You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China leapfrogs New Zealand as Australia's top tourist source

Wed, Apr 18, 2018 - 4:05 PM

file6zjt02237pxo71fbb5gbqj.jpg
China has leapfrogged New Zealand to become the top source country for travellers to Australia in the 12 months to February, Australian official data showed on Wednesday, as overall visitor numbers hit a record high.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] China has leapfrogged New Zealand to become the top source country for travellers to Australia in the 12 months to February, Australian official data showed on Wednesday, as overall visitor numbers hit a record high.

Some 1.39 million Chinese visited Australia during the period, up 13.2 per cent on the year prior and for the first time exceeding travellers from neighbouring New Zealand, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed.

There were 1.36 million visitors from New Zealand in the period.

Overall tourist arrivals rose to a record high of 8.9 million during the year to February, while tourism-related spending in the year to December reached a record A$41.3 billion (S$32 billion).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Tourism is generating income, wealth, jobs and economic activity across the economy," Ryan Felsman, a senior economist at CommSec said in a note, adding the industry accounted for 10 per cent of Australia's exports.

Record numbers of tourists also visited Australia from the United States and India in the period. Chinese visitors are particularly sought after because they tend to stay longer, and spend more than visitors from other countries.

China has been Australia's most valuable inbound tourism market since 2011. Over the past five years, Chinese visitor numbers have doubled, driving tourism earnings and spurring a boom in hotel development and record profits for airlines and travel agents.

"The Chinese traveller is evolving and the growing middle class in China are chasing new experiences," said Hianyang Chan, an industry analyst at research firm Euromonitor International.

"Australia is a preferred destination due to its vast landscape, pristine nature, good food, security and art and culture."

Australia's largest airline, Qantas, posted a record half-year profit in February as higher visitor numbers drove both international and domestic flying.

Its main rival, Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, reported its best result in a decade, while shares in travel agencies Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd and Webjet Ltd are trading within range of record highs.

The boom has attracted dealmakers, most notably the US$920 million buyout of resort operator Mantra Group by French hotel company Accor SA last year - forming Australia's biggest hotel group.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

'Happy to continue' as finance minister after Cabinet reshuffle: Heng Swee Keat

Key industries to be grouped into six clusters as Singapore enters next phase of economic transformation: Heng Swee Keat

Still more work to be done to push for inclusion and diversity in workplaces: study

Singapore looks to boost bilateral investments, trade with Shandong

China to offer visa-free travel to its own 'Hawaii'

New PBOC chief kicks off reign with 'very clever' reserves move

Editor's Choice

BT_20180418_YODISTRICT18_3399882.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Real Estate

The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road

SG Exports 15244777 (BLOOMBERG).jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore exports fall for 2nd consecutive month in March

BT_20180418_RMMM218A_3400008.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal

Most Read

1 The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road
2 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
3 MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups
4 Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal
5 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

skyline.JPG
Apr 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Key industries to be grouped into six clusters as Singapore enters next phase of economic transformation: Heng Swee Keat

st KUA CHEE SIONG.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Survey reveals the top finance and accounting professionals in demand this year

asmrt1804.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Transport

SMRT confirms ex-general Neo Kian Hong as new CEO

Apr 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB (China) prices 3-year onshore Chinese yuan bond at 4.93%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening