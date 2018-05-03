You are here
China manufacturing sector stable in April but exports slow
With global growth now past its peak, foreign demand is cooling and likely to soften further, says economist
Beijing
CHINA'S vast manufacturing sector remained broadly stable in April, two surveys showed, but weaker exports point to slower growth ahead.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) published on Monday came in at 51.4 last month, down
